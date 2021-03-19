Sidewalk and bike-lane sweeping underway in Kelowna; street sweeping to start Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an annual tradition that not only sees streets and sidewalks cleaned up, but also marks the start of spring.

Street-sweeping crews in Kelowna will be ‘springing’ into action on Sunday to clean local streets following winter’s passage.

“Residents may have already noticed the small sidewalk and bike-lane sweepers at work,” said Stephen Bryans, roadways operations supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

Bryans said street sweeping is done in phases and begins with sidewalks and bike lanes.

“Once temperatures are consistently above zero, the next phase begins, and crews can begin to clean and clear the main roads,” he said.

Residents are being asked to move vehicles off local roads, as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers, such as basketball hoops.

Signage will be in place at least 24 hours before an area is scheduled to be swept.

City officials said signs may be up longer depending on weather and available sweepers.

Street sweeping will take place every day of the week, 20 hours per day.

The clean-up includes a total of 1,700 kilometres of roadways and bike lanes.

