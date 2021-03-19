Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg mayor gives ‘state of the city’ address

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 12:51 pm
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media.
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media. John Woods/Canadian Press

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will give his annual state of the city address Friday.

Read more: Mayor Brian Bowman looks back at a year without precedence in Winnipeg: ‘More work to do’

Because of the pandemic, this year’s speech will be streamed virtually starting at 1 p.m. Global News will stream the address live in this story.

Click to play video: 'Brian Bowman asks for more collaboration at annual State of the City address' Brian Bowman asks for more collaboration at annual State of the City address
Brian Bowman asks for more collaboration at annual State of the City address – Jan 24, 2020

The mayor is scheduled to have a discussion with Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce board chair, Shreeraj Patel, during the event.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg mayor asks for more collaboration at annual State of the City address

At last year’s state of the city address — held in January 2020 before COVID-19‘s arrival in Winnipeg — Bowman reiterated calls for collaboration between levels of government on three key files: illicit drugs, homelessness and Lake Winnipeg’s environmental state.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg responds to provincial state of emergency' Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg responds to provincial state of emergency
Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg responds to provincial state of emergency – Mar 20, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegCity of WinnipegBrian BowmanMayor Brian BowmanWinnipeg MayorState Of The CityState of the City AddressWinnipeg State of the City

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers