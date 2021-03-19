Winnipeg mayor gives ‘state of the city’ address

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will give his annual state of the city address Friday.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s speech will be streamed virtually starting at 1 p.m. Global News will stream the address live in this story.

The mayor is scheduled to have a discussion with Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce board chair, Shreeraj Patel, during the event.

At last year’s state of the city address — held in January 2020 before COVID-19‘s arrival in Winnipeg — Bowman reiterated calls for collaboration between levels of government on three key files: illicit drugs, homelessness and Lake Winnipeg’s environmental state.

