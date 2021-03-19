Winnipeg mayor gives ‘state of the city’ address

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will give his annual state of the city address Friday.
Read more: Mayor Brian Bowman looks back at a year without precedence in Winnipeg: ‘More work to do’
Because of the pandemic, this year’s speech will be streamed virtually starting at 1 p.m. Global News will stream the address live in this story.
Brian Bowman asks for more collaboration at annual State of the City address
The mayor is scheduled to have a discussion with Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce board chair, Shreeraj Patel, during the event.
Trending Stories
At last year’s state of the city address — held in January 2020 before COVID-19‘s arrival in Winnipeg — Bowman reiterated calls for collaboration between levels of government on three key files: illicit drugs, homelessness and Lake Winnipeg’s environmental state.
Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg responds to provincial state of emergency
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments