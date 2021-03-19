Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Ramara, Ont., crash

A driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Ramara, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a serious, one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3.
The lone female driver was looked after by emergency services and sent to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance with potentially life-altering injuries.
Police say the driver is now in stable condition.
The highway was closed for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
