Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Ramara, Ont., crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 12:21 pm
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they responded to a serious, one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they responded to a serious, one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3.

A driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Ramara, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a serious, one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3.

Read more: 1 person dead after small plane crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

The lone female driver was looked after by emergency services and sent to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance with potentially life-altering injuries.

Police say the driver is now in stable condition.

Read more: Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash in Ramara, Ont.

The highway was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia OPPRamaraRamara newsHighway 12 crashRamara collisionRamara crashRamara single-vehicle crash

