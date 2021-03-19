Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Ramara, Ont., crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Ramara, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a serious, one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3.

Read more: 1 person dead after small plane crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

The lone female driver was looked after by emergency services and sent to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance with potentially life-altering injuries.

Police say the driver is now in stable condition.

The highway was closed for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.