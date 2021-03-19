London police searching for two suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Street Crime Unit are searching for two suspects wanted for an attempted armed robbery that occurred over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, a woman reported being approached by two males, one of who held a handgun, when she used a remote start to warm up her car on the 1100 block of Adelaide Street North.

The woman told police the men got into her vehicle and demanded she hand over her keys.

The woman then fled, and called police while still holding her key fob, making the vehicle not drivable, police said.

Police have been unable to locate the suspects and are asking for public assistance.

London police looking for two two suspects involved in a robbery over the weekend. Suspect one left and suspect two right. Supplied by London Police

The first man is described as white, between the ages of 18 to 22. Police say he was wearing a green ‘Jordan’ ball cap, black puffy winter jacket, black face mask, green puma jogging pants with a white stripe down the outside of each leg and black running shoes with a squared-off heel.

Police say the second man is also a white male between the ages of 18 to 22. They say he was wearing a black toque, black sunglasses, white surgical face mask, black ‘DKNY’ jacket, camouflage pants with a white stripe down the outside of each leg, and red running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).