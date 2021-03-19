Menu

Economy

Retail sales fell 1.1% in January as COVID-19 limited in-person shopping

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2021 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy' How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy
The true financial impact of COVID-19 will take years, if not decades, to ascertain. Restaurant owners are still struggling, as are airlines and the travel industry. But, after months of losses, retail is rebounding and the housing market is setting records – Mar 9, 2021

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell for a second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic.

The agency says retail sales fell 1.1 per cent to $52.5 billion for the first month of the year.

However, the preliminary February estimate suggests sales bounced back with growth of 4.0 per cent for the month.

Read more: Canada’s small businesses now have $135B in debt due to COVID-19, CFIB estimates

The drop in January came as core retail sales – which exclude gas stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – fell 1.4 per cent.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 17.8 per cent and furniture and home furnishings stores lost 15.1 per cent. Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores fell 16.8 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 1.6 per cent in January.

Click to play video: 'CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently' CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently
CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently – Jan 21, 2021
