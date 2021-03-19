Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick decided it will not privatize Cannabis NB, the Crown corporation created to handle the sale of recreational cannabis, after proposals from private operators were received.

According to the province, the Request for Proposal (RFP) for a single private operator received eight responses by the Jan. 10, 2020 submission deadline.

In November 2019, New Brunswick’s then-finance minister Ernie Steeves said the province was prepared to privatize Cannabis NB, and that a review would be conducted and a request for RFP issued.

The reason given for the proposed sale at the time was Cannabis NB’s lacklustre sales. The Crown corporation lost almost $12.5 million in its first fiscal year, which covered just five months.

However, during the company’s first quarter of last year’s fiscal year, Cannabis NB has started to turn a profit, reporting a profit of $1.4 million.

“While we were pleased with the level of interest and engagement from the private sector, Cannabis NB’s performance over the past few months…has given us confidence that New Brunswick taxpayers and consumers can be well served through continued improvements within the current model,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves in a release issued on Friday.

Steeves said the government continues to focus on economic growth and recovery, and on actions designed to strengthen New Brunswick’s economy in the long-term.

-With files from Silas Brown and Alexander Quon.