Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec expands COVID-19 vaccination to seniors 65 and older across the province

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 9:22 am
People walk past a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Montreal.
People walk past a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec has expanded its vaccination campaign to anyone who is 65 and older in all parts of the province.

The government lowered the minimum age requirement late Thursday night as the inoculation rollout continues to gain steam.

Prior to that, only Montrealers 65 and older were able to register for their first dose. In others parts of Quebec, bookings were open to seniors ages 70 and up.

READ MORE: Parents of schoolchildren in parts of Montreal being moved to front of COVID-19 vaccination line

Trending Stories

Quebecers who are eligible for their first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine are asked to register online by visiting this province’s vaccination registration website. Booking an appointment is necessary.

Those who do not have access to the internet can, however, call 1-877-644-4545 to book their first shot. This option is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has given more than 830,000 doses to date. All adults who want to be vaccinated should be able to get their first dose by June 24, according to the government.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19Quebec vaccination

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers