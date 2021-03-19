Quebec expands COVID-19 vaccination to seniors 65 and older across the province

Quebec has expanded its vaccination campaign to anyone who is 65 and older in all parts of the province.

The government lowered the minimum age requirement late Thursday night as the inoculation rollout continues to gain steam.

Prior to that, only Montrealers 65 and older were able to register for their first dose. In others parts of Quebec, bookings were open to seniors ages 70 and up.

READ MORE: Parents of schoolchildren in parts of Montreal being moved to front of COVID-19 vaccination line

Quebecers who are eligible for their first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine are asked to register online by visiting this province’s vaccination registration website. Booking an appointment is necessary.

Those who do not have access to the internet can, however, call 1-877-644-4545 to book their first shot. This option is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has given more than 830,000 doses to date. All adults who want to be vaccinated should be able to get their first dose by June 24, according to the government.