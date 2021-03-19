Menu

Crime

Victim struck with hammer during robbery outside Hwy 7 motel east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 9:15 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a reported assault and robbery outside a motel on Hwy. 7 just east of the city.
Peterborough County OPP are seeking three suspects following an assault and robbery at a motel on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township just east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 9 p.m., a 26-year-old victim was at the nearby Tim Hortons Restaurant when he was approached by an unknown man. The man threatened the victim who was able to get to a vehicle and leave the area.

OPP say the victim went to The Carriage Inn motel and the suspect approached the victim again in the parking lot. Police allege the suspect struck the victim with a hammer.

Two other men showed up in the parking lot and continued to assault the victim, police say. The three suspects stole cash from the victim’s wallet and fled the scene in a pickup truck, OPP said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at stopcrimehere.ca.

 

RobberyPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Hwy 7Hammer attackAsssaultThe Carriage Inn

