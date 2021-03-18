Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Surrey’s new police chief to make a base salary of $285,000

By Janet Brown Global News
Chief Const. Norm Lipinski is seen in this undated handout photo. The city of Surrey, B.C., has hired the deputy chief constable from the neighbouring city of Delta to head its new municipal police force.
Chief Const. Norm Lipinski is seen in this undated handout photo. The city of Surrey, B.C., has hired the deputy chief constable from the neighbouring city of Delta to head its new municipal police force. City of Surrey

We now know how much Surrey residents will pay their new police chief every year.

Norm Lipinski was announced as the chief constable for the city’s incoming municipal police service in November.

According to the Surrey Police Board, Lipinski will earn a base salary of $285,000, with “potential rewards” bringing the compensation to nearly $335,000 per year.

Read more: Norm Lipinski announced as chief of new Surrey municipal police force

The board said it determined the chief’s salary through a comparative examination of police executive pay across Canada, to establish its own “philosophy and structure.”

It said the chief and three deputy chiefs aren’t the highest paid in the country, but they aren’t the lowest either.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'FOI reveals base salary of newly hired Surrey deputy chief' FOI reveals base salary of newly hired Surrey deputy chief
FOI reveals base salary of newly hired Surrey deputy chief

By comparison, according to the National Police Federation, an assistant RCMP commissioner — equal to a chief — would make about $220,000 a year if achieving all benchmarks.

Trending Stories

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, by comparison, earned $363,000 in 2019.

Read more: Huge public relations expenses for Surrey Police Service questioned

The Surrey Police Board also issued an unusual statement Thursday, stating that “many competing interests” coming to the foreground during the police transition “has led to misinformation being circulated which is of considerable concern to us.”

“While we support diversity of opinion, it’s important to ensure information is available to the public.”

Recently the police service launched a website, Facebook page and Twitter account.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey policeSurrey police transitionsurrey police chiefExecutive Salarypublic salarysurrey police salarymunicipal salarysurrey police chief salary

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers