Einarson, Gushue win opener at Canadian mixed doubles curling championship in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson watches her shot against Team Ontario in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson watches her shot against Team Ontario in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian women’s champion skip Kerri Einarson is off to a winning start at the Home Hardware national mixed doubles curling championship.

The Gimli, Man., curler and partner Brad Gushue of St. John’s beat Yukon siblings Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-1 in the opening draw on Thursday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Kerri Einarson.

Canadian men’s champion skip Brendan Bottcher didn’t enjoy his first game as much as Einarson. The Sherwood Park, Alta., curler and fiancee Bobbie Sauder lost 10-3 to Val Sweeting and Marc Kennedy.

Trending Stories

Thirty-five duos are in the event. The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs March 23, followed by the gold-medal game March 25.

READ MORE: Walker family settles into curling bubble life again with Canadian mixed doubles 

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.

Three more draws were set for later Thursday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
