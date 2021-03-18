Ganaoque woman faced overworked COVID-19 vaccine booking system for her grandma

Send this page to someone via email

A Gananoque woman struggled to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for her 98-year-old grandmother.

“It was excruciating,” says Gaye Princ, as she describes the steps she took in securing a vaccine slot for her grandma. She was one of the estimated 100,000 people in Ontario who attempted to book an appointment on Monday.

“When I did finally get through to the page, I couldn’t book an appointment,” says Princ.

According to the province of Ontario, more than 75,000 people called the toll-free vaccine booking line to reach an agent on Monday and Tuesday.

“After an hour and eight minutes total on the phone waiting, I got dropped. I called KFL&A and they told me they couldn’t make any appointments,” says Princ.

She was then directed to call her grandmother’s doctor’s office for a personal invitation code to secure an appointment.

And then, Princ says, KFL&A told her that their computers crashed but the representative advised her to keep trying.

After all the frustration and challenge, Princ’s 98-year-old grandma was successfully vaccinated Wednesday night.

Princ says all the hassle was worth it, and that her grandmother is feeling secure.

“We understand that residents of KFL&A are ready and eager to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Our phone lines at KFL&A Public Health and at local COVID-19 vaccine clinics are experiencing extremely high volumes of calls. Please do not call KFL&A Public Health or any of our area COVID-19 vaccine clinics for appointment or eligibility information. Please do not go to COVID-19 vaccine clinics without an appointment,” says KFL&A in a message on the public health unit’s website.

Health units throughout the province have reported overwhelmed phone lines and portal booking since its launch on Monday.

The system estimated a wait time of upwards of an hour within five minutes after its launch.

