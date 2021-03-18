Two charged following hours-long standoff with police in Granum

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged following a standoff in southern Alberta hamlet of Granum earlier this week.

Police tried to arrest a man at a home in Granum on Tuesday evening, when he barricaded himself in the house, prompting a standoff with officers that lasted several hours.

#RCMP not allowing any non-residents into #Granum due to a stand-off situation. The corner of Hwy 2 and Hwy 519 has been blocked by police. An officer on scene says they’ve been here since “about 6 p.m.” @GlobalLeth @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/1FomkkzdAO — Danica Ferris (@danicaferris) March 17, 2021

The area around the house was closed off, and people in nearby homes were told to stay inside for their own safety, though police said there was no risk to members of the public.

Lethbridge police said Thursday that two people had been arrested, and stolen property including six vehicles taken from Calgary and Lethbridge had been recovered.

Police said it’s believed the people arrested Tuesday were involved in multiple vehicle thefts and break-ins in southern Alberta.

Nicholas Scout, 36, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Three counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Six counts of failing to comply with release conditions

Driving while disqualified

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 18.

Tila Scout, 29, was charged with two counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000, break and enter to commit theft and resisting arrest.

She is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

DEVELOPING STORY: RCMP in Granum continue to deal with a barricaded, possibly armed male in a home. Police say there is no threat to the public and police resources will remain in place to ensure public safety. Traffic in the area is being re-routed. #yql — Global Lethbridge (@GlobalLeth) March 17, 2021

Police said because of the weapons, including guns, seized from one of the stolen vehicles, more charges are pending against both Tila and Nicholas. Police said the two “are associated with one other but not related.”

“Lethbridge police would like to thank Blood Tribe Police and RCMP for their assistance in this investigation,” Lethbridge police said.

“The willingness of local law enforcement agencies to work collaboratively allows each to make a greater impact in their own communities, and the larger southern Alberta community as a whole.”

