Politics

London West MP Kate Young announces she won’t run in next federal election

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 18, 2021 4:12 pm
London West Liberal MP Kate Young celebrates her win at Kubby's in October 2019.
London West Liberal MP Kate Young celebrates her win at Kubby's in October 2019. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

London West Liberal MP Kate Young announced Thursday that she’s decided not to run for a third term.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to step back from political life,” she said in a statement.

Young was first elected in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. During that time, she’s also served as parliamentary secretary to ministerial portfolios including transport, science, people with disabilities, and economic development.

“This is not an easy decision because I am honoured to represent the people of London West. However, I believe the time has come to let someone else serve this riding,” she said.

She says she will continue to represent the riding until the next election.

“While the timing of the next election is unknown, I think it is important that I give the London West Riding Association the time needed to nominate a candidate who will successfully represent the Liberals in this riding. I know there are many strong community members who would serve London well.”

A release states that Young’s accomplishments include increased funding for affordable housing in London West and improvements to environmental infrastructure in the riding. She’s also “proud to have been part of bringing in the Canada Accessibility Act in 2019.”

Young says she plans to continue advocating “for increased funding for childhood cancer research during her remaining time in office.”

