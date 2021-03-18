Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Agnes Street murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 1:08 pm
Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson.
Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson. Winnipeg Police Service

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing second-degree murder charges after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, 34, was arrested in the city Wednesday afternoon and charged in connection with the March 12 death of 30-year-old Russel Gibeault.

Read more: Winnipeg police issue warrant for suspect in city’s latest homicide

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, and were involved in a fight at a home on Agnes Street during which Gibeault was seriously injured. He later died in hospital.

Click to play video: '“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg' “It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg
“It’s like a piece of my heart is gone,” 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg – Jan 8, 2021

