Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Agnes Street murder

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing second-degree murder charges after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, 34, was arrested in the city Wednesday afternoon and charged in connection with the March 12 death of 30-year-old Russel Gibeault.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, and were involved in a fight at a home on Agnes Street during which Gibeault was seriously injured. He later died in hospital.

