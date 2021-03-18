Menu

Health

Nova Scotia records first COVID-19 death in 7 months

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 11:25 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. moves homeless population up priority line for COVID-19 vaccines' N.S. moves homeless population up priority line for COVID-19 vaccines
Nova Scotia plans to use mobile vaccination clinics to make vaccines more accessible to vulnerable communities.

Nova Scotia health officials have reported a new death linked to COVID-19 — the first one since August.

A woman in her 80s, located in the central zone, has died as a result of conditions including COVID-19.

This is Nova Scotia’s first pandemic-related death since the start of the second wave.

There have been 66 deaths linked to the virus in total.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release.

“It’s important that we continue to do everything we can to continue to slow the spread of the virus in our province.”

Read more: Not set yet — Atlantic bubble return date still in limbo as premiers eye mid-April

The province also reported three new cases on Thursday, all of which are in the central zone. Two of the individuals are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other case is related to travel.

Seventeen cases remain active in the province.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,900 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have been 588 positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the second wave, which started Oct. 1, 2020 in Nova Scotia.

One person is currently in hospital with the virus.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to roll out mobile vaccination clinic in April' Nova Scotia to roll out mobile vaccination clinic in April
Nova Scotia to roll out mobile vaccination clinic in April

As of Wednesday, the province has administered 55,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 18,983 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

