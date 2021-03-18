Town Park Recreation Centre in Port Hope receives $2.2M in government funding for expansion project

Send this page to someone via email

The Town Park Recreation Centre in Port Hope, Ont., will receive $2.2 million in government funding as part of a $3-million expansion project, officials announced on Thursday.

In a joint announcement by the federal and provincial governments, the funding will expand the centre, which was constructed in 2002 and hosts many of the town’s recreational programs, activities, the youth centre, day camps and the annual Port Hope Fair.

The project involves the expansion and rehabilitation of the existing centre on McCaul Street, with the addition of three multi-purpose rooms, a large gathering area and storage space, as well as rehabilitating the existing kitchen, increasing room sizes and creating a new parking lot

The government of Canada is investing $1.2 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The government of Ontario is providing more than $1 million, while the Municipality of Port Hope is providing more than $800,000 toward the $3.4M project. The municipality had committed $800,000 in both the 2020 and 2021 municipal budgets.

Mayor Bob Sanderson says the municipality is grateful for both governments’ funding and commitment to long-term planning. He said the expansion will also replace an existing seniors’ centre, calling it “long overdue.” He said the expansion will include 6,225 square feet of new program space.

“This project will enable us to deliver a variety of multi-generational programming, meeting the needs of our seniors and providing additional space for our expanding program offerings for all persons in Port Hope,” he said.

Peterborough-Northumberland South MPP David Piccini was part of the Thursday announcement on behalf of Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott. He said active seniors in the town and Northumberland County deserve a modern space to access community and recreational activities.

“This investment of over $1 million from the government of Ontario for Port Hope’s infrastructure project will help the Town Park Recreation Centre expand its building to offer more services to support seniors age-in-place,” he said. “I have always enjoyed working with the Municipality of Port Hope and active community partners to bring forward worthwhile projects that will enrich our community for generations to come.”

Catherine McKenna, federal minister of infrastructure and communities, says recreation centres are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family.

“For the people of Port Hope, in particular seniors, federal funding of more than $1.2 million toward the new kitchen and meeting rooms will make the Town Park Recreation Centre an even better gathering place to bring the community together,” she stated. “Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin around December or January 2022 and take 10 to 12 months to complete, said Jim McCormack, the municipality’s facilities manager.