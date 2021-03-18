Menu

Canada

Waterloo Brewing slashes beer prices for Ontario pubs, restaurants

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy' How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy
How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy – Mar 9, 2021

Waterloo Brewing says it will slash prices on the beer it sells to Ontario pubs and restaurants in an effort to help them battle through the damaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID’s crushing effect on our local economies, workers and businesses is apparent to everyone,” said George Croft, chief executive of Waterloo Brewing.

Read more: 7-Eleven’s Ontario in-store alcohol plans are a new take on old model, restaurant group says

“And despite the optimism for vaccinations to restore economic momentum, the coming months may be harder than anything we’ve experienced so far.”

Croft says the company is essentially dropping the price down to cost for the pubs and restaurants.

Click to play video: 'Toronto chefs donate 50,000 meals during COVID-19 pandemic' Toronto chefs donate 50,000 meals during COVID-19 pandemic
Toronto chefs donate 50,000 meals during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many throughout the region and across the province to close their doors.

“Like so many pubs and restaurants, our brewery is a local business,” Croft said. “And now is the time for locals to help locals. This initiative makes sense to us in the spirit of goodwill and helping local businesses recover post the pandemic.”

He also laid down the gauntlet for other businesses in a similar situation to follow suit.

Read more: Owner of Etobicoke restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions given $187K bill for City response

“Our hearts are very much in the right place with this effort, and we encourage any businesses that are in a similarly fortunate position as Waterloo Brewing to join us in this effort any way they can,” Croft said.

The company, which launched as Brick Brewing in 1984, bills itself as Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewery while also stating that it was the first craft brewery in the province.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
