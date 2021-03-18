Waterloo Brewing slashes beer prices for Ontario pubs, restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Brewing says it will slash prices on the beer it sells to Ontario pubs and restaurants in an effort to help them battle through the damaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID’s crushing effect on our local economies, workers and businesses is apparent to everyone,” said George Croft, chief executive of Waterloo Brewing.

“And despite the optimism for vaccinations to restore economic momentum, the coming months may be harder than anything we’ve experienced so far.”

Croft says the company is essentially dropping the price down to cost for the pubs and restaurants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many throughout the region and across the province to close their doors.

“Like so many pubs and restaurants, our brewery is a local business,” Croft said. “And now is the time for locals to help locals. This initiative makes sense to us in the spirit of goodwill and helping local businesses recover post the pandemic.”

He also laid down the gauntlet for other businesses in a similar situation to follow suit.

“Our hearts are very much in the right place with this effort, and we encourage any businesses that are in a similarly fortunate position as Waterloo Brewing to join us in this effort any way they can,” Croft said.

The company, which launched as Brick Brewing in 1984, bills itself as Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewery while also stating that it was the first craft brewery in the province.