Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec surpasses 300,000 cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 11:15 am
Quebecers in a waiting area at a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Quebecers in a waiting area at a COVID-19 vaccination site. The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 702 new cases and seven additional deaths attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis Thursday.

The caseload now stands at 300,152, one of the highest counts in the country. Meanwhile, the province has recorded more than 282,000 recoveries to date.

Over the past year, the pandemic has killed 10,576 Quebecers. Health officials say the tally was changed after an investigation found one death was not linked to the virus.

Read more: Third COVID-19 wave to eventually strike Montreal, top doctor warns

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 519. Of those patients, there are 101 people in intensive care units, a decrease of six from the previous day.

Trending Stories

The vaccination campaign continues to ramp up with another 26,225 doses administered Wednesday. The province has given 832,469 jabs to date.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say 33,906 tests were conducted Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic ‘stable’ despite increase in variants: Legault' Quebec to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic ‘stable’ despite increase in variants: Legault
Quebec to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic ‘stable’ despite increase in variants: Legault
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers