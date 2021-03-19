The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 914: The Post-Punk Explosion part 3: Industrial music

By the time we got to the mid-70s, rock had become sufficiently organized so that there were rules. You did things THIS way and not THAT way. Then came punk.

One of the great gifts of punk rock was a reminder that you didn’t have to follow the rules. Once this attitude took hold, things began to fragment, metamorphosize, metastasize, and mutate at an increasingly rapid rate.

The stratification and segmentation were astonishing. Once punk began to cool, the fallout coalesced into what became known as New Wave, an approach that redefined what mainstream rock could sound like. Then New Wave itself began to fragment thanks to technology.

The new, cheaper, portable, and more powerful synthesizer was a godsend. You really didn’t have to know much about music to operate one. You just fiddled with the controls until you found some cool sounds and then organized everything into a song.

As with the original punks, attitude and a willingness to put your music out there were more important than any musical ability–except that instead of using guitars, you did it with this new technology. This was the foundation of what became known as techno-pop which blew up at the end of the 80s.

The momentum was unstoppable. It didn’t take long for techno-pop to separate into different strands which appealed to different people. Some burned out quickly as new variants emerged and then disappeared. But there were also mutations that turned into something so robust and enduring that they still exist today.

This episode is about one such strand that has survived from the post-punk era to today. We call it industrial music.

Songs heard on this program:

Nine Inch Nails, Head Like a Hole (Slate)

Kraftwerk, Trans-Europe Express

Public Image Ltd, Death Disco

Cabaret Voltaire, Yashar

Depeche Mode, Everything Counts

Ministry, Over the Shoulder

Skinny Puppy, Dig It

Front 242, Headhunter

