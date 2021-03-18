Docs show Nygard has private jail cell with phone as appeal begins Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian fashion mogul currently charged with numerous sex trafficking offences has his own private cell equipped with a telephone, court documents show.

In an affidavit submitted by the Attorney General of Canada, the assistant superintendent of security at Headingley Correctional Centre says Peter Nygard has been given several special accommodations to combat his health problems.

“Block 12 is a cell that can accommodate up to three inmates at a time however in this case, Mr. Nygard is by himself,” Todd Schreyer says.

“The cell itself contains a bunk bed with two mattresses which he uses to help with his back issues and sleeping issues maintaining what he claims is a 45 degree angle to sleep.

“He also has a TV, a plastic chair and a phone directly in the cell. The phone in his cell is operational and Mr. Nygard has phone access from 0700 hours to 2300 hours daily. No other cell at HCC has similar phone access.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Peter Nygard appeals denied bail decision

Nygard, 79, is appealing a ruling by Justice Shawn Greenberg in February, after the Manitoba judge denied him bail while he awaits a hearing to determine whether he will be extradited to the U.S.

Nygard’s bail appeal will be heard Thursday by Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner.

He is accused by U.S. lawmakers of numerous counts of sex trafficking of women and minors and one count of racketeering for allegedly using Nygard International resources to do so.

He has denied all allegations against him and none has been tested in court.

We now know the U.S. has filed the formal extradition request. On March 4, Canada's Minister of Justice issued an authority to proceed — this authorizes an extradition hearing and is the first step in the extradition process — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) March 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A date for the extradition hearing has not been set, but according to court documents, paperwork has been received and is in process.

Read the affidavit:

Jail comforts

Nygard has been given access to a phone — something no other inmate has — in order to have constant access to his legal team, Schreyer said.

The documents state that he is isolated from all other prisoners, and only has contact with guards and the centre’s medical team on a daily basis.

He was initially placed on a vegan meal plan, but opted to switch to the regular plan at the end of January. He receives a meal designed to accommodate his diabetes diagnosis, Schreyer said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07 Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition – Feb 5, 2021

Nygard was also offered a placement at the Assiniboine Treatment Centre, “a protective custody unit that houses inmates convicted of sexual offences … with charges pending.”

“Mr. Nygard declined this placement,” Schreyer said. “Mr. Nygard was co-operative and engaged in the conversation and thanked us for the excellent treatment he has been receiving.”

His legal team has argued that Nygard is in poor health and that he is at particular risk for contracting COVID-19 in jail.

According to an affidavit sworn by Nygard’s doctor, Dr. Harvey Lee, Nygard suffers from Type 2 Diabetes, possible sleep apnea, coronary disease, high blood pressure and has a pacemaker.

Surety

In an affidavit filed in court Thursday, RCMP offer Lance Goldau said Nygard’s daughter was offered a “million-dollar house” and a formal acknowledgement as his daughter to help her gain Canadian citizenship if she would act as his surety.

Story continues below advertisement

His daughter declined, said Goldau, so he asked if her cousin would be willing to do so. The cousin also declined.

“Once Nygard realized that neither [his daughter] nor her cousin were interested, Nygard did not speak to her again.”