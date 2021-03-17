Federal government announces electric vehicle chargers coming to southern Manitoba, Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of new electric vehicle chargers are coming to Winnipeg and communities in southern Manitoba with help from the federal government.

In a release this week, the federal government announced $155,000 in funding to help Eco-West Canada install 31 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Winnipeg and several rural municipalities.

“Eco-West’s infrastructure project will make EV charging easier and more accessible for Manitobans while helping to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the economic development minister.

“The Government of Canada is committed to working collaboratively with local organizations to achieve Canada’s goal of net zero by 2050.”

A release from the federal government said the total cost of the project is $356,000, with Eco-West and local municipalities making up the rest of the investment.

Based in Winnipeg since 2008, Eco-West Canada is a national, non-profit organization specializing in the sustainable economic development of small and medium-sized municipalities, according to a release from the company.

“The implementation of this regional project will involve a wide range of Manitoba expertise in terms of products and services,” said Dany Robidoux, executive director of Eco-West Canada, in the release.

“Our goal is to maximize the economic benefits for the various municipal partners and the province as a whole.”

Ottawa’s funding comes through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and supports the government’s goal to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The federal government says more than $600 million has been invested in the plan.

