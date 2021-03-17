Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Federal government announces electric vehicle chargers coming to southern Manitoba, Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Funding from the federal government is helping bring 31 new electric vehicle chargers to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
Funding from the federal government is helping bring 31 new electric vehicle chargers to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Dozens of new electric vehicle chargers are coming to Winnipeg and communities in southern Manitoba with help from the federal government.

In a release this week, the federal government announced $155,000 in funding to help Eco-West Canada install 31 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Winnipeg and several rural municipalities.

Read more: Fast-charging electric vehicle station at Polo Park is Manitoba’s first

“Eco-West’s infrastructure project will make EV charging easier and more accessible for Manitobans while helping to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the economic development minister.

“The Government of Canada is committed to working collaboratively with local organizations to achieve Canada’s goal of net zero by 2050.”

Click to play video: 'Electric vehicles are the easiest cars to maintain' Electric vehicles are the easiest cars to maintain
Electric vehicles are the easiest cars to maintain – Sep 18, 2018

A release from the federal government said the total cost of the project is $356,000, with Eco-West and local municipalities making up the rest of the investment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Based in Winnipeg since 2008, Eco-West Canada is a national, non-profit organization specializing in the sustainable economic development of small and medium-sized municipalities, according to a release from the company.

“The implementation of this regional project will involve a wide range of Manitoba expertise in terms of products and services,” said Dany Robidoux, executive director of Eco-West Canada, in the release.

Click to play video: 'Study reveals why Canadians reluctant to buy electric vehicles' Study reveals why Canadians reluctant to buy electric vehicles
Study reveals why Canadians reluctant to buy electric vehicles – Feb 10, 2021

“Our goal is to maximize the economic benefits for the various municipal partners and the province as a whole.”

Read more: Canadians are way behind other countries when it comes to buying electric vehicles

Ottawa’s funding comes through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and supports the government’s goal to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government says more than $600 million has been invested in the plan.

Click to play video: 'Growing popularity of electric vehicles' Growing popularity of electric vehicles
Growing popularity of electric vehicles – Apr 27, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobawinnipegCanadian GovernmentElectric VehiclesNatural Resources CanadaTerry DuguidEco-West Canada. Electric Vehicle ChargersZero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers