Penticton RCMP looking for suspect in stabbing, hit-and-run

When local RCMP responded to a hit-and-run in Penticton on the weekend, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed.

Police say they rushed to Manitoba Street and Edmonton Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene reported several people had been involved in a physical confrontation, according to an RCMP statement.

Cst. James Grandy confirms this was a road rage type of confrontation and the victim and suspect did not know each other. He said the public wasn't informed about it at the time because there was no "immediate" or "ongoing threat" to the public. #Penticton — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) March 17, 2021

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP said that one or more suspects departed in their vehicle before police arrived at the scene.

“The investigation is in its early stages. We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information to contact us,” Const. James Grandy said.

