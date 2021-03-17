Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Penticton RCMP looking for suspect in stabbing, hit-and-run

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 5:18 pm
Penticton RCMP are looking for information connected to an alleged hit-and-run and stabbing incident.
Penticton RCMP are looking for information connected to an alleged hit-and-run and stabbing incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

When local RCMP responded to a hit-and-run in Penticton on the weekend, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed.

Police say they rushed to Manitoba Street and Edmonton Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Woman punched in face during confrontation over alleged stolen skateboard; Vernon RCMP investigating

Witnesses at the scene reported several people had been involved in a physical confrontation, according to an RCMP statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Security camera catches alleged Kelowna, B.C., porch pirate in the act

RCMP said that one or more suspects departed in their vehicle before police arrived at the scene.

“The investigation is in its early stages. We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information to contact us,” Const. James Grandy said.

Click to play video: 'Penticton RCMP’s explosion investigation continues' Penticton RCMP’s explosion investigation continues
Penticton RCMP’s explosion investigation continues
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPCrashStabbingpentictonHit and RunVehicle CollisionVehicle CrashStabbedSuspect WantedPenticton crimestabbing victimManitoba StreetEdmonton Avenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers