Edmonton Oilers set for rematch with Calgary Flames

The Edmonton Oilers will try to snap a two-game losing skid Wednesday night when they visit the Calgary Flames.

The Oilers, 18-13, were beaten 4-3 in Calgary Monday night. The Flames have gone 3-0 with new head coach Darryl Sutter on the bench.

“Their level of desperation, their sense of urgency. They dump a lot of pucks in,” Connor McDavid said of the how the Flames have changed under Sutter.

Jujhar Khaira won’t play after being decked in a fight against Brett Ritchie on Monday. Tyson Barrie, who missed the last two periods of the game, is a possibility. If he can’t go, Evan Bouchard would jump back into action after being scratched the last seven games.

“First and foremost, he’s a great kid. He’s done everything the organization has asked of him. He’s looked good when he’s played,” said McDavid of Bouchard.

Mike Smith will start in goal. The rest of lineup will be determined closer to game time.

The Oilers and Flames are on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.