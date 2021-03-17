Police arrest London man after car damaged with broken toilet

Send this page to someone via email

A London man was arrested after police say pieces of a broken toilet were thrown at a passing car and a second car was also damaged.

London police say at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday they received a call about a man throwing pieces of a broken toilet at a passing car in the area of William and Pall Mall streets.

Police say the caller saw the suspect pick up the abandoned toilet and drop it, causing it to shatter.

Police say the man then hit a parked SUV on the west side of William Street with what they say looked like a knife.

Officers then arrested a suspect without incident on Piccadilly Street, just west of Adelaide Street. Police say after searching the man they found a ratchet wrench on him.

The damage to the two vehicles is estimated at approximately $1,000.

The 30-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on June 7 concerning the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).