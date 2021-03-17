9 new COVID-19 cases for Peterborough area; presumed variant of concerns cases unchanged

Nine new cases of COVID-19 but no new variant cases were reported in the Peterborough area on Wednesday, according to the region’s health unit.

As of roughly 4:20 p.m., Peterborough Public Health‘s COVID Tracker site listed 55 active cases in its jurisdiction, down from 56 reported on Tuesday. The health unit serves Peterborough and the municipalities of Peterborough County along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are still 126 presumed variant of concern cases, unchanged from Tuesday — at least 59 of the cases stem from the ongoing outbreak at the Severn Court Student Residence in the city’s west end which claimed its first victim — a male student in his 30s — the health unit reported Tuesday. There were five active cases at the residence on Tuesday.

Eight student cases of COVID-19 at Trent University’s Champlain College are also linked to Severn Court’s outbreak, the health unit has reported.

A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.

Local residents born in 1941 or before can book an appointment or cancel their COVID-19 Vaccination, at https://t.co/om1MT9TiZK or by calling 249-494-5631. Please DO NOT contact Evinrude Centre to book or cancel your appointment. pic.twitter.com/BjlBmKlxDo — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 17, 2021

On Wednesday, Fleming College reported no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city, down from seven a week ago. The college resumed most in-person classes on Monday after being cancelled for two weeks starting March 1 due to the Severn Court outbreak.

Trent University reported two active student cases on Wednesday — a student living on residence and one off campus — one more case since Tuesday. Last week the case total peaked at nine, although the university notes not all of the cases are connected to the Champlain College outbreak.

Of the health unit’s 787 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared a year ago, 722 are now resolved — approximately 92 per cent. There were 712 cases reported resolved on Tuesday.

The other active outbreak for the health unit is at the Brock Mission men’s shelter where one client has tested positive. One case at a congregate living facility is deemed an outbreak, the health unit notes.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 174 cases linked to 28 outbreaks — an additional case since Tuesday.

Case data for March 17, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Other case data for Wednesday: Close contacts: 143 (144 were reported on Tuesday).

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: “Less than 5” COVID-19 patients — unchanged since Tuesday. There have been 19 patients total as a result of transfers from other areas due to provincial directives — also unchanged since Tuesday.

Hospitalized cases: 27 since the pandemic was declared (three required the intensive care unit)

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 45,100 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. School cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: four cases, up from two initially reported March 10 by the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland Catholic District School Board; school remains open.

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: one case reported on March 10.