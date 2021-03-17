More than 6 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported that 49,874 vaccinations have been conducted in the region so far, 1,838 more than it reported a day earlier.

This means that 6.11 per cent of the region’s estimated 588,000 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

It also means that public health officials administered 139 more doses on Tuesday than they had on Monday.

The agency also reported another 45 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 11,394.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases climbs to 38.3.

There were also another 41 people who have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,829.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported for a second straight day, leaving the death toll at 239, including 12 people in March.

The good news is that number has slowed over the past week as there were nine deaths reported over the first nine days of March.

In other good news, the number of active COVID-19 outbreaks dropped to 14 after two were declared over on Tuesday.

An outbreak at the Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence in Waterloo came to an end but not before claiming the lives of three residents.

An outbreak connected to a wedding at a place of worship was also declared over after being connected to 21 cases.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 321,956.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,187 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

