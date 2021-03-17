Total COVID numbers drop in Nova Scotia, as new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia continues dropping as the province reported two new cases on Wednesday.

The first case is in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is in the western zone and is travel-related.

There are 15 cases remaining active in the province.

Although Wednesday would have been marked by St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in a regular year, the pandemic has brought some changes to the festivity.

“Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to limit the spread of COVID-19 and it’s no different for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“We have been fortunate to have little to no new cases recently, but we know that the virus can quickly find its way back into our communities.”

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, shared a similar sentiment, pleading Nova Scotians to follow public health guidelines.

“Keep your gatherings small, stick with your consistent social group, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home if you are feeling unwell,” said Strang in the release.

Nova Scotia labs completed 1,749 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday

Since Oct. 1, the start of the second wave in the province, Nova Scotia has completed 270,011 tests for the virus. There have been 585 COVID-19 cases confirmed, and no deaths in the second wave.

One Nova Scotian is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

2:01 Nova Scotia to roll out mobile vaccination clinic in April Nova Scotia to roll out mobile vaccination clinic in April

This week, the province announced it will keep expanding it’s mass vaccination program, with mobile clinics expected to roll out in April.

As of Tuesday, 52,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of those, 17,822 individuals have received their second dose.