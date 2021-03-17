Virtual school staff member tests positive for COVID-19: Limestone school board

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board says there are now five active cases of COVID-19 associated with its administration after a virtual school staff member received a positive result.

The board said the staff member tested positive Wednesday.

The staff member is currently isolating and there is no risk to any class cohorts.

There are two other cases at Land O’ Lakes Public School, where a teacher and a student have tested positive.

Finally, there are two cases at Winston Churchill Public School, one of which is a variant of concern.

