Canada

Virtual school staff member tests positive for COVID-19: Limestone school board

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 1:44 pm
The Limestone District School Board said a virtual school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The Limestone District School Board said a virtual school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

The Limestone District School Board says there are now five active cases of COVID-19 associated with its administration after a virtual school staff member received a positive result.

The board said the staff member tested positive Wednesday.

Read more: Coronavirus — 2 Kingston elementary students test positive for variants of concern

The staff member is currently isolating and there is no risk to any class cohorts.

There are two other cases at Land O’ Lakes Public School, where a teacher and a student have tested positive.

Finally, there are two cases at Winston Churchill Public School, one of which is a variant of concern.

