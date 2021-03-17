COVID-19: University of Manitoba plans for limited return to in-person learning this fall

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba is preparing to cautiously bring students back for in-person lessons in a limited capacity this fall.

In a message posted to the university’s website, president Michael Benarroch says a “phased transition” is warranted based on health advice and the vaccine rollout.

“We are a community that thrives on personal connections, and as I noted in my recent messages to the community, this past year has been hard on all of us and we are eager to see the end of it,” Benarroch wrote.

He says the following limits will be put in place:

Classes with a maximum registration of 20 students can proceed with in-person instruction, as space permits.

Lab classes will be limited to no more than 25, or to the COVID-19 room capacity limit, whichever is smaller.

Large classes will continue remotely.

Furthermore, beginning immediately, units can permit up to 40 per cent of employees to access the campus, for things such as teaching, research and other work in support of academic missions.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Benarroch adds that work should continue remotely if it can be done so.

“We are hopeful to be in a position to declare a full return to face-to-face operations in Winter Term 2022,” Benarroch wrote.

“Our past experience has taught us that we need to remain cautious. The situation can change quickly, but this is what we believe is safe based on what we know right now.”

A UM COVID Recovery Steering Committee will examine reopening other course and non-instructional activities as vaccinations continue and health orders permit, according to Benarroch.

He says regular updates will be posted to the university’s COVID-19 webpage.