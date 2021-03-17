Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: University of Manitoba plans for limited return to in-person learning this fall

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 1:44 pm
The president of the University of Manitoba says students can return to in-person classes in a limited capacity in fall 2021.
The president of the University of Manitoba says students can return to in-person classes in a limited capacity in fall 2021. File / University of Manitoba

The University of Manitoba is preparing to cautiously bring students back for in-person lessons in a limited capacity this fall.

In a message posted to the university’s website, president Michael Benarroch says a “phased transition” is warranted based on health advice and the vaccine rollout.

“We are a community that thrives on personal connections, and as I noted in my recent messages to the community, this past year has been hard on all of us and we are eager to see the end of it,” Benarroch wrote.

Read more: COVID-19 anniversary — How the university experience changed in Manitoba

He says the following limits will be put in place:

  • Classes with a maximum registration of 20 students can proceed with in-person instruction, as space permits.
  • Lab classes will be limited to no more than 25, or to the COVID-19 room capacity limit, whichever is smaller.
  • Large classes will continue remotely.
Trending Stories

Furthermore, beginning immediately, units can permit up to 40 per cent of employees to access the campus, for things such as teaching, research and other work in support of academic missions.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Benarroch adds that work should continue remotely if it can be done so.

Read more: University of Manitoba to offer course on COVID-19

“We are hopeful to be in a position to declare a full return to face-to-face operations in Winter Term 2022,” Benarroch wrote.

“Our past experience has taught us that we need to remain cautious. The situation can change quickly, but this is what we believe is safe based on what we know right now.”

A UM COVID Recovery Steering Committee will examine reopening other course and non-instructional activities as vaccinations continue and health orders permit, according to Benarroch.

He says regular updates will be posted to the university’s COVID-19 webpage.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusManitobaCOVIDPublic healthVaccineVaccinationUniversity of ManitobaIn PersonMichael Benarroch

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers