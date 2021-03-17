COVID-19: 7 new cases for HKPR, outbreak declared at Highland Wood long-term care in Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported and an outbreak was declared at a long-term care facility in Haliburton County, the region’s health unit said Wednesday.

In its daily update issued around noon, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports three new cases of COVID-19 in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and one new case in Haliburton County. There are now 39 active cases of COVID-19 for the health unit — up from 33 on Tuesday — with 18 in Northumberland, 11 in the Kawarthas and 10 in Haliburton County.

As well, an outbreak was declared at the 30-bed Highland Wood Long-term Care Home in Haliburton after two staff members tested positive, according to Haliburton Highlands Health Services, which runs the facility that’s adjacent to the hospital.

“Since we are experiencing an increase of COVID-19 activity in our community, HKPRDU and Highland Wood are acting cautiously and declaring an outbreak right away rather than waiting to receive confirmative test results for the staff members affected,” HHHS stated on Facebook late Tuesday afternoon. “Repeat tests for both staff members occurred today and results will be known within 72 hours.”

The number of COVID-19 variant cases continues to climb, now at 35 (29 in Northumberland, five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County). The health unit’s jurisdiction has been in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial framework since March 8.



Of the health unit’s 1,094 cumulative cases, 1,000 are now reported as resolved (91 per cent).

Other active outbreaks for the health unit include:

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: Declared March 14, two confirmed cases. The school remains open.

Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden: Declared March 12 after a staff member tested positive. On Monday, HHHS reported test results were negative for all residents and remaining staff.

CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay: Declared March 5, up to eight cases a week ago.

Other school cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction over the last 14 days as of Tuesday include:

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: Two confirmed student cases reported Sunday, four classrooms closed according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Mariposa Elementary School in Oakwood: One confirmed case earlier this month, seven classrooms now closed.

St. Michael Catholic Elementary in Cobourg: One confirmed staff case, school remains open.

Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute: One student case, school remains open.

I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay: One confirmed student case, one classroom closed.

C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg: one confirmed case, school remains open.

Plainville Public School in Gores Landing: one confirmed staff case, school remains open.

Burnham Public School in Cobourg: three confirmed cases, school remains open.

Other stats:

Death toll: 68 (55 in the Kawarthas, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Currently two cases, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports one admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday.

289 high-risk contacts reported Wednesday, up from 260 reported on Tuesday.

