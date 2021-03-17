Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

OHL to get $2.35 million for Ontario post-secondary scholarships as part of initiative

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'OHL players and team executives reflect on one year league pause anniversary' OHL players and team executives reflect on one year league pause anniversary
WATCH ABOVE: It's been about one year since the Ontario Hockey League was forced to pause on ice activities. Aaron Streck has more on how players and team executives are reflecting on the year they've lost.

TORONTO ⁠— The Ontario Hockey League will receive $2.35 million from the Ontario government as part of $15.3 million in funding to support sport and recreation organizations and high-performance athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, made the announcement today.

MacLeod said the OHL funding will be for the league’s post-secondary education scholarships for athletes with its 17 Ontario-based clubs.

MacLeod added each OHL franchise will receive approximately $138,000 for help with player scholarship commitments.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario’s sport minister confident OHL will play games in 2021

The OHL is the only one of Canada’s three major-junior hockey leagues not to start its season yet.

Story continues below advertisement

The other initiatives include in Wednesday’s announcement include:

  • $3 million in 2020-21 for SPORT4ONTARIO to deliver a pilot program that helps youth and their families regain confidence in sport and recreation activities.
  • $3.6 million for 63 recognized provincial sport organizations.
  • $6.36 million in 2020-21 for Quest for Gold Canada to support approximately 550 provincial athlete who’ve reached national competition level, as part of Quest for Gold’s Canada Card program.
Trending Stories

Ontario becomes the latest province to announce some level of funding for major-junior hockey during the pandemic.

Read more: Details of OHL hub cities, bubbles being worked on: Ontario sport minister

Saskatchewan has given $3 million combined to its five Western Hockey League teams.

Alberta has introduced a program that allows WHL teams and other sports and arts organizations to apply for 25 per cent of eligible expenses on their two most recent financial statements.

Quebec has given $12 million combined to its 12 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League clubs.

Click to play video: 'OHL players hope pandemic doesn’t affect career goals' OHL players hope pandemic doesn’t affect career goals
OHL players hope pandemic doesn’t affect career goals – Jan 25, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusHockeyCOVIDOHLOntario Hockey LeaguePost-secondaryLisa MacLeodOntario HockeyOntario sportshockey scholarshipsjunior hockey leagueOHL fundingpost seconday scholarships

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers