Canada

Kingston-area public health to delay second COVID-19 doses for some

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 1:04 pm
KFL&A Public Health says locals who already received their first COVID-19 shot may have to wait longer than expected to get their second shot.
KFL&A Public Health says locals who already received their first COVID-19 shot may have to wait longer than expected to get their second shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

For those who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine, it may take longer than previously expected to get the second.

The Kingston-area health unit says it wants increase the number of people benefiting from the first shot, so it will be delaying some people’s second dose by up to 16 weeks.

Over the next few weeks, many people who received their first dose on or before March 10 will receive an email with a booking cancellation and a follow-up phone call from KFL&A Public Health to reschedule their second dose.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines could be available at Kingston-area pharmacies by the weekend

The health unit is asking people not to call them to reschedule.

Trending Stories

According to the health unit, due to the limited supply of vaccine and the presence of the highly transmissible variant of concern, Ontario Public Health is trying to get first doses to as many people as possible.

“We know everyone is eager to receive their second dose, but please be assured that there is measurable immunity detectable by 12 days following the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the health unit said.

Click to play video: 'Senior Toronto scientists question 4-month delay of 2nd dose' Senior Toronto scientists question 4-month delay of 2nd dose
