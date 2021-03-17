Kingston-area public health to delay second COVID-19 doses for some

Send this page to someone via email

For those who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine, it may take longer than previously expected to get the second.

The Kingston-area health unit says it wants increase the number of people benefiting from the first shot, so it will be delaying some people’s second dose by up to 16 weeks.

Over the next few weeks, many people who received their first dose on or before March 10 will receive an email with a booking cancellation and a follow-up phone call from KFL&A Public Health to reschedule their second dose.

The health unit is asking people not to call them to reschedule.

According to the health unit, due to the limited supply of vaccine and the presence of the highly transmissible variant of concern, Ontario Public Health is trying to get first doses to as many people as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know everyone is eager to receive their second dose, but please be assured that there is measurable immunity detectable by 12 days following the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the health unit said.