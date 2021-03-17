Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Global cases of COVID-19 rose 10% last week, WHO reports

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2021 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario' Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario
WATCH: Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario

The World Health Organization reported there was a 10% rise in new coronavirus cases globally last week, driven by surges in the Americas and Europe.

WHO said in its weekly update on the status of the global outbreak published on Wednesday,the worldwide number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in early January at nearly 5 million cases, but then dropped to about 2.5 million cases per week in mid-February.

Read more: Have COVID-19 variants pushed Canada into a third wave of the pandemic?

The U.N. health agency noted that last week was the third consecutive week there was a global rise in new cases, after weeks of declining infections. WHO said COVID-19 numbers in the Americas and Europe accounted for more than 80% of all new cases and deaths in the last week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'French PM warns country may be facing ‘sort of 3rd wave’ of COVID-19' French PM warns country may be facing ‘sort of 3rd wave’ of COVID-19
French PM warns country may be facing ‘sort of 3rd wave’ of COVID-19

In Europe, WHO said new confirmed cases rose by about 6% while deaths have been “consistently declining.” It said the highest numbers were recorded in France, Italy and Poland.

Read more: WHO urges countries not to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

The spike in cases comes as more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine amid reports that it is linked to blood clots.

WHO and the European Medicines Agency have said there is no evidence to date the vaccine is linked to the blood clots and that its benefits continue to outweigh the risks of side effects.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDWorld Health OrganizationOntario lockdownThird WaveOntario COVIDOntario Covid Casescovid europeCovid Third Wavecovid third wave europehow many waves of covid will there bethe third wave

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers