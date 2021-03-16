COVID-19 guidelines still in place even on St. Patrick’s Day, Guelph officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say extra officers have been called in for St. Patrick’s Day as a precautionary measure, but the hope is that residents are using common sense given that we are still in a pandemic.

Spokesperson Scott Tracey said the service is hopeful that the community continues to follow all public health guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.

This includes celebrating with those in the same house and avoiding large gatherings.

“Any large crowds are not only forbidden by the provincial regulations but are bad ideas as far as public health issues go,” Tracey said in a phone call on Tuesday.

“We recognize that people do want to celebrate but we encourage them to do so safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day usually sees an increase in calls for service, which is why extra officers are being called in, Tracey said.

“Not last year because everything was in lockdown and it was all so fresh,” he said.

Guelph is currently in the red level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan, which means bars and restaurants can allow 10 people in at a time. Indoor gatherings are restricted to just five people at a time.

Tracey said that along with extra Guelph police officers on duty, extra bylaw officers are also working on Wednesday.

2:21 Coronavirus: New St. Patrick’s Day health orders aim to curb gatherings, parties Coronavirus: New St. Patrick’s Day health orders aim to curb gatherings, parties – Mar 5, 2021

The University of Guelph said extra campus police officers have been called in as well.

Spokesperson Deirdre Healey said emails have gone out to students reminding them to follow public health guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our communications, we have also reminded students of the enforcement measures in place to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed including fines for social gatherings both on and off campus,” she said in an email.

Any complaints about noise or large gatherings can be reported to 519-824-1212.

The Guelph Police Service encourages anyone recognizing St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow to do so safely while following Public Health social distancing and gathering guidelines. #BeSafe #Guelph #GuelphPolice #PrideServiceTrust -st pic.twitter.com/IwE2SOcXG5 — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) March 16, 2021

When you’re making plans for St. Patrick’s Day, consider first responders: Paramedics, fire, police and bylaw. Large gatherings could put them at risk. Celebrate with people you live with only. Report parties to @gpsmedia: 519-824-1212 pic.twitter.com/lXwlSQiXyn — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) March 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement