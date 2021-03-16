Menu

Crime

Red Deer homicide victim found shot to death on the road: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 3:12 pm
Red Deer RCMP investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on a residential street on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Red Deer RCMP investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on a residential street on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Courtesy: Sheldon Spackman, rdnewsNOW

RCMP in central Alberta are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on a residential street in Red Deer.

At 4:42 a.m., Mounties responded to a 911 call at 38 Avenue and 45 Street in the Eastview neighbourhood, where a man’s body was discovered on the road.

Police said he died of a gunshot wound.

Red Deer RCMP investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on a residential street on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Red Deer RCMP investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on a residential street on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Courtesy: Sheldon Spackman, rdnewsNOW

The RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and as of noon, the area remained closed to vehicle traffic while the investigators conducted an extensive scene examination.

Read more: Man’s body found after he went missing in December, Red Deer RCMP treating case as homicide

Evidence gathered on scene has lead RCMP to believe this is an isolated and targeted incident, and there is no risk to public safety, a news release said.

Residents in the area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious are asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

