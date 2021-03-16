Menu

Canada

Indigenous women’s group calls for investigation after Quebec nurses allegedly mocked patient

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade on alleged mocking of Indigenous patient' Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade on alleged mocking of Indigenous patient
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade talks about alleged mocking of an Indigenous patient by two nurses in Joliette.

A national Indigenous women’s organization is calling for a full investigation into allegations two Quebec nurses at a public clinic northeast of Montreal mocked an Indigenous patient.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada says it’s outraged by the incident involving two nurses who allegedly called a patient “Joyce” in reference to Joyce Echaquan — an Atikamekw woman who filmed herself being mocked by health-care workers as she lay dying in a Joliette, Que., hospital in September.

The nurses allegedly made the comments last week in the same city located about 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal. The regional health authority says the health-care workers have been suspended.

READ MORE: Two Quebec nurses suspended after allegedly mocking death of Indigenous woman

The Indigenous association said Tuesday in a statement that while it’s pleased to hear the nurses have been suspended and the health authority is looking into the incident despite the absence of a formal complaint, it wants a full investigation.

Joliette’s health authority confirmed Monday the two suspended nurses had participated in a sensitivity and “cultural safety” training conference — part of a series of measures put in place after Echaquan’s death.

The Native Women’s Association says Indigenous people regularly have negative experiences in health-care settings, which it says has contributed to worse health outcome for Indigenous people in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination' Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination
Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination – Feb 10, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
