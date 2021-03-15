Menu

Canada

Two Quebec nurses suspended after allegedly mocking death of Indigenous woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 9:17 pm
Two nurses at a public clinic in Joliette have been suspended without pay after allegedly mocking an Indigenous woman. Monday, March 15, 2021.
Two nurses at a public clinic in Joliette have been suspended without pay after allegedly mocking an Indigenous woman. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Two Quebec nurses have been suspended without pay after allegedly mocking an Indigenous woman at a public clinic in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday in the same city where another Indigenous woman, Joyce Echaquan, died in hospital last September after she filmed staff making derogatory comments about her. The video was shared around the world.

Read more: Joyce Echaquan’s death prompts Manawan Atikamekw Council to turn to United Nations

Ghislain Picard, grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, first publicized the story on Facebook, saying the nurses allegedly told an Indigenous patient they would call her “Joyce” in reference to the 37-year-old Atikamekw woman who died.

Caroline Barbir, interim head of the regional health authority in Joliette, says she was shocked to hear about the incident and asked for the two employees to be rapidly identified and suspended without pay.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: READ MORE: Joyce Echaquan’s death prompts Lanaudière health authority to hire Indigenous staff

She says that while the alleged victim did not file a formal complaint, she says she understands that members of the Atikamekw community lack trust in the province’s health system.

Barbir says she has asked a cultural liaison — hired as part of a series of measures implemented at the regional health authority after Echaquan’s death — to communicate with the alleged victim and to determine the facts.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination' Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination
Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination – Feb 10, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
IndigenousJoyce EchaquanQuebec racismGhislain PicardAccess to health careAtikamekw CommunityJoliette health

