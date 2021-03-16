Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Unifor calls for aviation sector aid on anniversary of travel restrictions in Canada

By Jon Victor The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2021 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s new travel restrictions a ‘death blow’ to aviation sector: Dias' Canada’s new travel restrictions a ‘death blow’ to aviation sector: Dias
WATCH ABOVE: Unifor National President Jerry Dias, who represents 15,000 workers in the aviation sector, tells Mercedes Stephenson on ‘The West Block’ the federal government has “done nothing” to support that industry through the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about a potential bailout Dias says, “everybody keeps saying that it’s coming. I’ve been told that from two finance ministers, two transportation ministers, every bureaucrat, but the facts are I have no idea what's taking so long.” – Jan 31, 2021

On the one-year anniversary of increased restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada, union leaders renewed their call for government aid for the country’s struggling aviation sector.

In a press conference organized by Unifor, which represents workers in the aviation industry, union leaders said they were frustrated by the government’s lack of action even after many meetings between union and government officials over the last year.

Read more: Air Canada ready to refund flight cancellations in exchange for bailout: union

“We have met with government over a dozen times in the last year_still nothing,” said Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor. “We are asking the government once again to create a national recovery plan for the aviation sector.”

Dias added that scale of the layoffs in the airline sector was unsustainable, noting that the possibility of travel to more remote areas in Canada was being threatened. The industry also needs the government to provide a plan for safely reopening the Canadian border, Dias said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'WestJet announces 1,000 job cuts as aviation industry calls on feds to do more' WestJet announces 1,000 job cuts as aviation industry calls on feds to do more
WestJet announces 1,000 job cuts as aviation industry calls on feds to do more – Jan 8, 2021

Doug Best, the president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association, said Nav Canada, which operates Canada’s civil air navigation system, has already laid off hundreds of employees and continues to cull staff in certain regions, which he said could affect safety and jeopardize the aviation industry’s recovery.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’ve heard from our members, the highly skilled and dedicated women and men who work every day to keep our skies safe,” Best said. “They have serious concerns about the safety risks of Nav Canada’s reckless actions.”

Read more: Air Canada cuts 1,500 jobs, suspends more international flights

Air Canada said in its most recent earnings call in February that bailout talks between the airline and the government had accelerated and that the company expected the parties could reach a deal soon.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of aviation workers in Canada have been laid off since the start of the pandemic, including many at the beginning of 2021, when Canadian airlines suspended all flights to sun destinations until April 30.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaAir CanadaUniforJerry DiasCanada travel restrictionsCanada Aviation Sector

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers