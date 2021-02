Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada is cutting an additional 1,500 jobs and suspending more international flights while the airline grapples with heavy travel restrictions imposed to help quell the spread of new coronavirus variants.

More than a dozen flight routes to the U.S. and overseas will be temporarily suspended until at least April 30.

More to come.

