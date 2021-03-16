Menu

Canada

Canada invests millions more in domestic drug development to combat COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2021 1:04 pm
The federal government is investing millions of new dollars to boost Canada’s domestic vaccine and drug development capacity.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada must build and expand homegrown biomanufacturing facilities and develop more equipment to secure more vaccines and therapeutics to combat COVID-19.

Read more: Feds asked vaccine makers to produce COVID-19 shots in Canada. All said no

Ottawa will contribute up to $54.2 million to KABS Laboratories and up to $13.44 million to Immune Biosolutions to expand their respective operations in Quebec.

It will also provide up to $32.7 million to Novocol Pharmeceutical of Canada for growth of its biomanufacturing facilities in Ontario.

Ottawa is also investing $150 million to help companies advance through the early stages of research and development of several Canadian-made vaccine candidates.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDcovid canadacovid cases canadaCanada-made vaccinecoronavirus canada researchcovid vaccines canadadrug research canadaImmune BiosolutionsKABS LaboratoriesNovocol Pharmeceuticalvaccine research canada

