Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

5 arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seize drugs, weapons and replica handguns

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 10:29 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized firearms and arrested five in Fenelon Falls as part of an investigation.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized firearms and arrested five in Fenelon Falls as part of an investigation. OPP

Five people from the City of Kawartha Lakes face drug and weapons-related charges following a search of two residences in Fenelon Falls last week.

According to the OPP, on March 12 police executed warrants at two residences where they seized 19 grams of crack cocaine and 23 grams of cocaine having a street value of $4,500. Investigators also seized a throwing knife, a conducted energy weapon and two replica handguns.

Read more: Arrest made in armed robbery at Lindsay Street South business: Lindsay police

At one residence, police arrested Sarah Blower-Hagan, 31, and Jeffrey Cordick, 50, and charged them each with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Blower-Hagan was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.

At the second residence, police arrested an adult and two youths. A 59-year-old individual was charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The adult, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were also each charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Both youths will appear in court on May 4, the adult on May 6.

No names were released.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths' Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCocaineDrug TraffickingFirearmFenelon FallsCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPFirearm Possession

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers