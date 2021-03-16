5 arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seize drugs, weapons and replica handguns

Send this page to someone via email

Five people from the City of Kawartha Lakes face drug and weapons-related charges following a search of two residences in Fenelon Falls last week.

According to the OPP, on March 12 police executed warrants at two residences where they seized 19 grams of crack cocaine and 23 grams of cocaine having a street value of $4,500. Investigators also seized a throwing knife, a conducted energy weapon and two replica handguns.

At one residence, police arrested Sarah Blower-Hagan, 31, and Jeffrey Cordick, 50, and charged them each with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Blower-Hagan was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 6.

At the second residence, police arrested an adult and two youths. A 59-year-old individual was charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The adult, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were also each charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Both youths will appear in court on May 4, the adult on May 6.

No names were released.