Crime

Driver charged in December crash that killed man near Hagersville: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 8:54 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have laid charges after a two-month investigation into a fatal collision near Hagersville.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the three-vehicle crash happened at Haldimand Road 55 and Concession 12 in Walpole on Dec. 11 just before 6 a.m.

A witness told police one of the drivers was trapped in a car and “unresponsive.”

After being extricated from one of the vehicles, the driver was rushed to hospital by Haldimand County paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Roy Strohm, 61, from Jarvis, subsequently died in hospital.

Read more: 1 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Hagersville: OPP

Two other drivers suffered minor injuries.

OPP have charged a 23-year-old from Arthur, Ont., with two counts of careless driving.

The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.

Collision teams say the investigation is ongoing.

