Driver charged in December crash that killed man near Hagersville: OPP

Police have laid charges after a two-month investigation into a fatal collision near Hagersville.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the three-vehicle crash happened at Haldimand Road 55 and Concession 12 in Walpole on Dec. 11 just before 6 a.m.
A witness told police one of the drivers was trapped in a car and “unresponsive.”
After being extricated from one of the vehicles, the driver was rushed to hospital by Haldimand County paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
Roy Strohm, 61, from Jarvis, subsequently died in hospital.
Two other drivers suffered minor injuries.
OPP have charged a 23-year-old from Arthur, Ont., with two counts of careless driving.
The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.
Collision teams say the investigation is ongoing.
