Canada

Fire at Dieppe duplex leaves 7 temporarily homeless

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 5:01 am
The cause of the fire has not been released. .
The Canadian Red Cross

At least seven people have been temporarily left without a home after a fire caused significant damage to both sides of a large two-storey duplex in Dieppe, N.B., Monday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on Blanchard Street was reported at about 7:30 p.m.

Read more: New Brunswick town questions RCMP communication

The Red Cross says none of the residents were injured, but one Dieppe firefighter sustained minor injuries responding to the blaze.

Emergency lodging and meals are being set up for three adults and three children from one unit while they wait for a damage assessment and further help through their insurance.

Residents of the other unit made their own arrangements and didn’t require Red Cross support.

Read more: 21-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Moncton hit-and-run

The cause of the fire has not been released.

 

