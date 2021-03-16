Fire at Dieppe duplex leaves 7 temporarily homeless

Send this page to someone via email

At least seven people have been temporarily left without a home after a fire caused significant damage to both sides of a large two-storey duplex in Dieppe, N.B., Monday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on Blanchard Street was reported at about 7:30 p.m.

The Red Cross says none of the residents were injured, but one Dieppe firefighter sustained minor injuries responding to the blaze.

Emergency lodging and meals are being set up for three adults and three children from one unit while they wait for a damage assessment and further help through their insurance.

Residents of the other unit made their own arrangements and didn’t require Red Cross support.

The cause of the fire has not been released.