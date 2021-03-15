Price, Habs knock off Winnipeg Jets 4-2

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets ran into a Carey Price that was much sharper than in his last visit to Bell MTS Place.

The Montreal Canadiens goalie made 34 saves as the Habs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Monday night.

It was back on February 25 in Winnipeg when Price allowed five goals and sported an .828 save percentage in a 6-3 Jets win.

But Monday, his .944 save percentage was more than good enough to give the Habs their second consecutive win against the Jets.

The Canadiens scored the lone first period goal off the stick of Jesperi Kotkaniemi and would add to the lead in the second period on the power play thanks to Josh Anderson.

The Jets would get a PP goal of their own later in the period from Kyle Connor who slid one through the legs of Price.

But later in the middle frame, a brutal Neal Pionk giveaway sent Tyler Toffoli in all alone as he scored his 16th of the season.

Connor would again score with the man advantage just under six minutes into the third, his 14th of the season, to cut the lead to within one.

But Toffoli would seal the game for the Habs with an empty-netter, his second of the game and 17th of the season.

The Jets (17-9-2) remain tied for second place in the North Division with the Edmonton Oilers as both teams are four points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal (13-8-7) moved within three points of both teams with the victory.

The two teams meet again Wednesday night, with the pregame show beginning on 680 CJOB at 6 p.m. and the puck dropping just after 8 p.m.