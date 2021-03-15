119 small dogs surrendered to BC SPCA after owners found themselves ‘overwhelmed’

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA say they are now caring for 119 small dogs after they were surrendered to them from a property near Fort Nelson on March 12.

The mix-breed dogs included Terriers, Shih Tzus, Papillions and other small-breed crosses, the BC SPCA confirmed.

“The owners found themselves in an overwhelming situation and reached out for help,” Marcie Moriarty, chief enforcement and prevention officer for the BC SPCA, said in a release

“They did the right thing in asking for assistance and the SPCA was happy to support them.”

There were 103 adult dogs and 16 puppies in total, and they were taken to the BC SPCA in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. They are now being moved to locations around the province to relieve the pressure on the two shelters, Moriarty said.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff had to groom the dogs as many were matted and had dental issues, hernias, nose abrasions, eye issues, nutritional needs and nail issues. Moriarty also said some of the dogs are pregnant.

A member of staff at the BC SPCA works to clean up and care for one of the dogs. Credit: BC SPCA.

3:53 Book raising awareness for improved lives of horses saved through BC SPCA Book raising awareness for improved lives of horses saved through BC SPCA – Jan 3, 2021

“We initially were prepared for the surrender of 22 dogs as this was the number given by the owners,” says Moriarty. “But as the numbers crept up it was incredible to see our constable on site think creatively and how the fire department and RCMP rallied, even sourcing out additional crates and transporting dogs in fire trucks so that no dog was left behind.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t think of a case in recent memory that comes close to this one.”

The dogs are not yet available for adoption, but their veterinary costs alone are already more than $14,000, Moriarty confirmed. Anyone can make a donation to help the dogs on the BC SPCA website.

Moriarty said there are no animal cruelty charges pending and there was no evidence the owners were breeding the dogs.

Some of the dogs after being cleaned up and having their hair cut. Credit: BC SPCA.