Bonded pair of dogs, Captain and Maria, ready for adoption: B.C. SPCA

Two large, adorable dogs that proved to be fundraising stars for the B.C. SPCA are now ready for adoption.

On Thursday, the B.C. SPCA announced that Captain and Maria, a tightly bonded pair, are all set for their forever home.

The two dogs were dropped off at the SPCA’s Shuswap branch in December and were said to be starving, skinny and nervous of people.

They were also in need of medical assistance, with their bills expected to be around $3,000.

“It was clear their life so far had not been easy and that these dogs hadn’t seen the best of humanity,” said Victoria Olynik, manager of the Shuswap SPCA.

The B.C. SPCA set up a fundraising page, with donors raising over $38,000 for the two Akbash dogs.

Captain and Maria, seen here resting comfortably while in foster care. B.C. SPCA

The SPCA said Shuswap volunteer Mark Montemurro matched all donations up to $5,000. All extra funds are being put towards the care of other B.C. SPCA animals.

With the two now ready for their new home, the animal agency says this isn’t a normal adoption.

“We can’t recall seeing a more bonded pair of dogs; they are completely inseparable,” said Olynik. “One won’t walk without the other, if you take one out, you take them both or no one is going anywhere.”

The SPCA says their ideal new home will have owners experienced with big dogs, as they each weigh around 200 pounds, as well as no cats and a fenced yard.

If you or someone you know are interested in applying for adoption, as the two are currently in foster care, here are some information tidbits:

The B.C. SPCA is predicting high demand, and that it may take longer than usual to go through the applications.

Local adoption applications will be prioritized.

The identification numbers for their application are 521379 and 521380.

Click here for the adoption application form.

