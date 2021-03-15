Menu

Tech

Microsoft rolls back system update after thousands report issues with Teams app

By Uday Sampath Reuters
Posted March 15, 2021 5:48 pm
Click to play video: 'White House warns of ‘large number of victims’ following Microsoft email hack' White House warns of ‘large number of victims’ following Microsoft email hack
WATCH: White House warns of ‘large number of victims’ following Microsoft email hack – Mar 5, 2021

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was rolling back a recent change to its authentication system after the update caused access issues that affected thousands of users of its services, including workplace messaging app Teams.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that more than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said in a tweet that the process of rolling back the update was taking longer than expected.

Over 20,000 U.S. organizations breached through Microsoft email flaw: source

The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting the company’s other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, it said.

More than 2,300 people on Monday also reported problems with Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

© 2021 Reuters
