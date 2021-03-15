Penticton expands pay parking to help recoup revenue loss due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Penticton announced on Monday that it’s expanding its metered parking program through the commercial areas of the downtown core to help recover lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will notice new parking meters have been installed on Main St., Ellis St., Front St., Nanaimo Ave., and Padmore Ave.

While the new meters are in place, they will not be activated for another few weeks, the city said.

“Residents may have noticed the new pay parking machines on the revitalized blocks of Main Street,” said Tina Mercier, bylaw services supervisor.

“The expansion of the metered parking program is just one of the measures the City put in place to help to recoup revenue loss as an outcome of COVID-19.”

Paid parking is in effect Monday to Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with rates of $2 per hour.

Residents who are looking for longer downtown parking options may purchase monthly or annual parking permits for city lots through the cashiers at city hall, the news release said.

“We encourage residents to utilize and download the Passport Canada application for your smartphone to top up the meter from your device without returning to your vehicle to deposit coins.”

The Passport Canada app is available at www.ppprkca.com.

As an incentive, the purchase of $20 worth of parking time will be valued at $25, giving users an extra $5 worth of parking time, the city said.

For more information on parking and to review a map of parking in the downtown, please visit www.penticton.ca/parking.