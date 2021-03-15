Menu

Canada

Here’s where Walmart is closing six stores in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s big-box stores immune to new restrictions' Coronavirus: Ontario’s big-box stores immune to new restrictions
When Ontario’s new state of emergency takes effect on Thursday, many businesses will be forced to close early, but not big-box stores like Costco, Walmart, and others. As Sean O’Shea reports, some business leaders say this is unfair – Jan 12, 2021

Walmart Canada is closing six stores and spending $500 million to upgrade more than half its remaining locations in a bid to improve the “look and feel” of its stores and enhance its online business.

The chain says it’s closing three stores in Ontario (Mississauga, Hamilton, and Kitchener), two in Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton) and one in Newfoundland and Labrador (St. John’s).

The Mississauga, Ont., based retailer says workers will be offered positions at nearby stores as each of the impacted locations is in a market that is already served by other Walmart stores.

Read more: Vancouver police seek witnesses after man, woman seen arguing in Walmart parking lot

Meanwhile, Walmart Canada says the record $500 million investment will see improvements in more than 60 per cent of its stores including upgrades to lighting, repairs, paint and new signage as well as improvements to staff lounges.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The company says it’s also improving the pick-up spaces for online orders in its highest e-commerce volume stores.

Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, says the company is on a mission to modernize all aspects of its business with a focus on stores and serving customers “in more omnichannel ways.”

The specific store closures are:

  • County Fair location in Hamilton
  • Malton, Ont.
  • Kitchener East
  • Deer Valley location in Calgary
  • Abbotsfield location in Edmonton
  • St. John’s South, Nfld.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
