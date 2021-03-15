Menu

Comments

Elon Musk crowns himself ‘Technoking of Tesla’ in official filing

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses with Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicle owners during a ceremony in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 2020.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses with Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicle owners during a ceremony in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 2020. Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images

Elon Musk wears many hats in his daily life. He’s an inventor, a cryptocurrency enthusiast, a futurist, a fabulously wealthy billionaire and father to a human baby named X Æ A-Xii.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss added a new hat crown to his repertoire on Monday, when he became the official “Technoking of Tesla” in a regulatory filing with the U.S. government.

Read more: Elon Musk reveals new family photo with Grimes, baby X Æ A-Xii

Tesla informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Musk would be adding the moniker to his existing title as Tesla’s CEO. The company also reported that Zack Kirkhorn, Tesla’s chief financial officer, will add the title “Master of Coin” to his own nameplate.

Kirkhorn’s new title appears to be a nod to Game of Thrones, in which the name is used for the kingdom’s treasurer. Musk’s name, however, appears to be an original invention.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Billionaire offering ‘free ticket to the moon’ on SpaceX Starship

Both men will keep their current roles while adding the apparent vanity titles to their business cards, the filing says.

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively,” the filing says. “Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

It’s unclear if Tesla employees will be required to pledge fealty or bend the knee before Musk, or if they’ll refer to him by an honorific such as “Technoking” or “Your High-Techness” at work.

Read more: SpaceX to launch first all-civilian flight into orbit by end of 2021

Musk did not directly address the title change on Monday, but he did appear to hint at the notion of a technology-linked subspecies of humanity in a tweet on Saturday.

“Homo sapiens techno: Loves raves & technology,” he wrote.

Musk has a history of fighting with the SEC over titles, after it sought to strip him of his role as CEO in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The dispute erupted over Musk’s comments about Tesla stock on Twitter, and ended with the two sides striking a deal. Musk gave up his role as chairman and paid a US$20-million fine under the agreement, which allowed him to remain CEO.

